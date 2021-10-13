Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $188,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,948,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

BlackRock stock traded up $31.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $867.93. 44,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.90 and a 52-week high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $866.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

