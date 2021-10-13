Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

CLZNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock.

CLZNY remained flat at $$19.02 on Wednesday. Clariant has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.14.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

