City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of CIO opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other City Office REIT news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

