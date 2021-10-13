Citigroup Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Livent stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Livent by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

