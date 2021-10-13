Citigroup Upgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.61.
Livent stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Livent by 18,518.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Livent by 23.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
