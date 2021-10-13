Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.10 and a 12 month high of $251.02.

