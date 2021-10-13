Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

