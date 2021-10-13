Citigroup Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

