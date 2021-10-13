Citigroup Inc. Grows Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

