China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

China Yuchai International stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. China Yuchai International has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $558.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $886,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 81,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

