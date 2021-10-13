China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.
See Also: Quick Ratio
