China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Update

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 65.9% from the September 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.48. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Get China Shenhua Energy alerts:

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.