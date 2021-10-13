Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.99. 65,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,904,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

