Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.3% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.65.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $11.65 on Wednesday, hitting $297.65. 26,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,425. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.16, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.99 and its 200 day moving average is $296.47. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total transaction of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,695 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,715. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.