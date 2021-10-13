Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $640,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $13,502,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,770,961 shares of company stock valued at $262,063,658. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. 241,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,867,740. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

