Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $358.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.25 and its 200 day moving average is $371.83. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.