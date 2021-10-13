Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 295,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 187,990 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Pfizer by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 30,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 121,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $41.30. 718,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,226,172. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.42.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.