ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $136,039.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,358.20 or 1.00094924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00050776 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001178 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.58 or 0.00496544 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

