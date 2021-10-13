Charles R. Schwab Sells 28,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW opened at $77.27 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

