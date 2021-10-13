Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

CERT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $2,727,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $648,552.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,707,772 shares of company stock valued at $620,511,149 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,029,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,556,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Certara by 139.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Certara by 175.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

