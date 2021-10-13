Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,038,000 after purchasing an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Cerner by 27.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,167,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,904,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Cerner by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,660,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,262,000 after buying an additional 868,561 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.35. 23,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,276. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $67.96 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.