Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $120.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -278.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 17.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

