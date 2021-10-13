Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,362 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Century Communities worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.