Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPYYY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a 55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of Centrica stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Centrica has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.29.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

