Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) vs. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Critical Comparison

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) and Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Renasant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.87% 1.25% Renasant 21.40% 7.31% 1.03%

46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Renasant shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Renasant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Valley Community Bancorp and Renasant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Renasant 0 4 0 0 2.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.17%. Renasant has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Renasant’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renasant is more favorable than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Valley Community Bancorp and Renasant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.22 $20.35 million $1.62 13.26 Renasant $733.66 million 2.92 $83.65 million $1.93 19.69

Renasant has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renasant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renasant has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Renasant pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Renasant pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Renasant on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities. The Insurance segment includes full service insurance agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services and administer qualified retirement plans, profit sharing and other employee benefit plans, personal trusts and estates. The Other segment consists of the operations of the holding company and other eliminations. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.

