Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Short Interest Update

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 1,312.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:CEN opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 70,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

