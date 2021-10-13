Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $163,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.