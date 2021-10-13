Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.00 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.77%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

