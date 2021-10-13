Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in September

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLLNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of CLLNY opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Cellnex Telecom has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

