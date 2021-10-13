CCUniverse (UVU) Market Capitalization Reaches $16,916.72

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $16,916.72 and approximately $13.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004332 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000169 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

