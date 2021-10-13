Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) will announce sales of $163.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.00 million. Cathay General Bancorp posted sales of $147.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full year sales of $641.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $642.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $688.87 million, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $703.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.05 million.

Several research firms have commented on CATY. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,325.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 631,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 587,358 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 68.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,438,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,910,000 after acquiring an additional 289,294 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.37. The company had a trading volume of 163,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

