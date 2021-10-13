Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,894 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.68% of Casella Waste Systems worth $87,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.