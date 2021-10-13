Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to report sales of $226.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.00 million and the lowest is $225.90 million. Casella Waste Systems posted sales of $202.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $848.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.50 million to $858.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $919.63 million, with estimates ranging from $865.50 million to $949.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

In other news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 27,259 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,885,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.33. 120,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,919. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $53.43 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

