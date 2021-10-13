Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,193 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises 3.7% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.65. 1,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

