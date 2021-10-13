Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $31.42

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42, with a volume of 3418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

Several research analysts have commented on CSII shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.90.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $3,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,753 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 198.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

