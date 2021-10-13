Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) were up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 310,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 210,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRDL shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.