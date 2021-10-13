Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.61

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as high as C$4.49. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 959,124 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$640.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 10,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80. Also, Director Stephanie Sterling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.23, for a total value of C$211,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$922,573.27. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $182,700.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

