Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.94

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 44.94 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.42). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 34.70 ($0.45), with a volume of 316,231 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.