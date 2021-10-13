CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.38 and a 200 day moving average of $288.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.68 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,968 shares of company stock worth $6,033,214. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.62.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

