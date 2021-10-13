CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,017 Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $48.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

