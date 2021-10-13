CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 326 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,151,000 after buying an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,026,723,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after buying an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,769,000 after buying an additional 679,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of PGR opened at $90.52 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.