CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in FMC by 57.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of FMC opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

