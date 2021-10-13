CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $280.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

