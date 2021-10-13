CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $399,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 11,909.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

XYL opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

