CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $218.84 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

