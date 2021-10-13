Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,116. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 6.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.38. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 684.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 98,043 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

