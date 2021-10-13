Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 4%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $159.70 and last traded at $160.98. Approximately 51,232 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,101,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.65.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.