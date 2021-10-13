Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $163,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after acquiring an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.45%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.