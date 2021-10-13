Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CGEMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

