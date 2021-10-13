Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 558.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Cansortium

Cansortium, Inc engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm focuses on oil extracted and derived products for use by medical patients. Its objective is to invest in and develop multiple jurisdictions for the vertical integrated approach for the sale and distribution of processed cannabis oil in medical use frameworks.

