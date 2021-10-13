Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 558.9% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Cansortium stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.35.
About Cansortium
