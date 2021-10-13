Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$955,700.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,389,163.70.

CNQ stock traded up C$0.31 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.93. 10,766,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,798. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$58.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

