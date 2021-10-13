Canaccord Genuity Lowers Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$4.00

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07.
Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.
