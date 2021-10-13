Canaccord Genuity Lowers Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) Price Target to C$4.00

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Burcon NutraScience stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.83 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.07.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Burcon NutraScience in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

